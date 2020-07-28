BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Various units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards conducted an exercise to destroy a supposed U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf region.

During these maneuvers that began on Tuesday morning, various units, including the navy, conducted a confrontational exercise and supposedly destroyed a mock American aircraft carrier.

In this exercise, missile units and speed boats launched heavy fire with rocket launchers and cruise missiles, as well as Revolutionary Guard naval force helicopters launched cruise missiles, to confront and destroy the supposed U.S. aircraft carrier.

In one aspect of the exercise, the Helicopter Force and Revolutionary Guard’s naval commandos carried out the destruction of the command bridge of the supposed U.S. aircraft carrier.

روابط عمومی سپاه از آغاز مرحله نهایی رزمایش پیامبر اعظم سپاه در خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز خبر داد. در این رزمایش یگان‌های مختلف سپاه انهدام و مقابله با ناو هواپیمابر آمریکایی را تمرین کردند. برای نخستین بار رصد منطقه رزمایش با استفاده از تصاویر ارسالی ماهواره نور صورت می پذیرد. pic.twitter.com/adc6xt3z6b — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 28, 2020

