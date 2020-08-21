BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Iranian media reported the success of a security operation carried out by the Iranian security forces and Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Somali Sea this week.
According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian Ministry of Security announced on Thursday, the success of the operation to free three Iranians from the hands of “Somali sea pirates.”
According to a report published by the Public Relations of the Iranian Ministry of Security, the Iranian security forces managed to liberate three citizens who were prisoners of the pirates since 2015.
The agency said three citizens were liberated with cadres of the Iranian Ministry of Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
The agency noted that the three liberated citizens are from the Baluj Province (Sistan and Baluchestan) located in the southeast of Iran.
