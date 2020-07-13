BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The head of the Islamic Revolution Court in the Kerman Province, Ahmed Qurbani, has announced the arrest of “agents of foreign intelligence services and opposition groups.”

On Monday, Qurbani said, “A number of members of the anti-revolutionary groups in the governorate have been arrested, appeared before the Islamic Revolution Court and sentenced.”

He pointed out that “the Revolutionary Court in the governorate has decided on a number of other security files as well and issued its rulings, including the file of the invited criminals, Ahmed Yousfi and Arya Jawidan, where they were carrying out kidnappings in the southern area of the governorate, which has destabilized the region and impeded the achievement of economic development in it.”

No further details were released regarding the arrests, nor has the identities of some of the accused.

Source: RT

Advertisements