BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The head of the Islamic Revolution Court in the Kerman Province, Ahmed Qurbani, has announced the arrest of “agents of foreign intelligence services and opposition groups.”
On Monday, Qurbani said, “A number of members of the anti-revolutionary groups in the governorate have been arrested, appeared before the Islamic Revolution Court and sentenced.”
He pointed out that “the Revolutionary Court in the governorate has decided on a number of other security files as well and issued its rulings, including the file of the invited criminals, Ahmed Yousfi and Arya Jawidan, where they were carrying out kidnappings in the southern area of the governorate, which has destabilized the region and impeded the achievement of economic development in it.”
No further details were released regarding the arrests, nor has the identities of some of the accused.
Source: RT
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.