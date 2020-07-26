BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian security forces announced the dismantling of an armed separatist cell in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.

The commander of the Khuzestan Internal Security Forces, Brigadier Haider Abbas Zadeh, told the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the cell included 3 elements and was active in the city of Mahshahr, south of the province.

The commander explained that “the armed cell had carried out, on Wednesday of last week, simultaneous shooting towards the house of the commander of the mobilization forces (Al-Basij) and one of the prominent members of the headquarters of the mobilization forces in the martyr civilian complex in Mahshahr.”

Abbas Zadeh expressed his regret over the death of the mother of one of the affiliated members of the Mobilization Forces in the Martyr Madani Complex, as a result of being shot by the armed cell members.

Abbas Zadeh said, “This criminal operation put the scale of the tasks of the intelligence and security forces in the city of Mahshahr … and its sustainable efforts culminated in the arrest of the main elements of this terrorist incident in the least 48 hours.”

He added that, during their arrest, the three armed elements were in possession of two Kalashnikovs, a quantity of ammunition and a motorcycle, indicating that “all the separatists admitted the crime during the investigations.”

