BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Iranian military and their allies have moved one of their bases in the Deir Ezzor Governorate city of Albukamal after a string of Israeli Air Force strikes this month.
Citing opposition activists in the area, Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported that the Iranian military and their allied groups moved their base that was recently struck by Israeli warplanes to an unknown location along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
This base, which was targeted by alleged Israeli drones, was struck earlier this month and resulted in the death of several Iraqi paramilitary fighters.
Hezbollah accused Israel, with support from the U.S., of carrying out this attack on the Iraqi paramilitary compound. In turn, Israel has not responded to these allegations from Hezbollah or the Syrian government.
The attack on this compound came shortly after the Israeli Air Force targeted a Hezbollah site inside the Aqraba area of southeastern Damascus. Israel later used a suicide drone to attack the Hezbollah media center inside the southern suburbs of Beirut city.
In response to these attacks, Hezbollah targeted a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) along Lebanon’s southern border. Hezbollah said one IDF soldier was killed, while Israel denied any causalities.
