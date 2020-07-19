BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Iranian security forces announced on Saturday, that they have seized hundreds of kilograms of drugs in the Yazd Province.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), who quoted the commander of the Internal Security Forces in the Yazd Province in central Iran, Brigadier General Abbas Ali Badhani, “1,332 kilograms of drugs were seized in the province during the past 48 hours.”
“1,034 kg of opium and the remaining hashish were seized, and nine smugglers were arrested in three separate operations during the past 48 hours in the province,” Badhani said, noting that “the smugglers were handed over to the competent judicial authorities.”
Badhani pointed out that “the defendants were planning to smuggle drugs from the eastern and southern part of the country to Tehran and the central provinces,” noting that “about 18 tons of drugs have been seized in the province since the beginning of this year (started on March 20) until now.”
