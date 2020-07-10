BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed that severe repercussions would be awaiting the perpetrators of the Natanz nuclear facility incident, if it was masterminded by an external entity.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei also announced that his country would respond appropriately in the event that the sabotage of the Natanz nuclear site was caused by an external attack.

The Iranian Atomic Energy Commission announced that the incident, which occurred in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility last Thursday, occurred in a unit for the production of centrifuges of the advanced generation, and damaged fine equipment.

The commission added that the incident did not result in loss of life, but caused great material damage to the unit and damaged fine equipment used in the manufacture of advanced centrifuges, used to enrich uranium, stressing that the equipment is no longer usable.

They stated that the incident will hinder and slow down Tehran’s plans to produce centrifuges, stressing that the security authorities are aware of the cause of the incident, but postponed its announcement for security reasons.

They further revealed, in the same context, that Iran intends to build a new, larger and more sophisticated unit instead of the one that was exposed to the accident.

Sources: RT, Fars

