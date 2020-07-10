BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed that severe repercussions would be awaiting the perpetrators of the Natanz nuclear facility incident, if it was masterminded by an external entity.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei also announced that his country would respond appropriately in the event that the sabotage of the Natanz nuclear site was caused by an external attack.
The Iranian Atomic Energy Commission announced that the incident, which occurred in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility last Thursday, occurred in a unit for the production of centrifuges of the advanced generation, and damaged fine equipment.
The commission added that the incident did not result in loss of life, but caused great material damage to the unit and damaged fine equipment used in the manufacture of advanced centrifuges, used to enrich uranium, stressing that the equipment is no longer usable.
They stated that the incident will hinder and slow down Tehran’s plans to produce centrifuges, stressing that the security authorities are aware of the cause of the incident, but postponed its announcement for security reasons.
They further revealed, in the same context, that Iran intends to build a new, larger and more sophisticated unit instead of the one that was exposed to the accident.
Sources: RT, Fars
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.