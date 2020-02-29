BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – An Iranian fighter embedded with Hezbollah in northern Syria was killed during the Turkish military’s attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions.
According to the Islamic World News, Sayyid Ali Zanjani, an Iranian fighter was killed on February 28th after the Turkish military struck the Syrian military and Hezbollah in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
“The attack allegedly took place in al-Talhiyah, east of Taftanaz airport,” the IWN said.
Zanjani’s death comes after several reports surfaced on Friday of Lebanese Hezbollah casualties in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
