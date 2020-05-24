BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela, Hajjatullah Sultani, commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to intercept Iranian oil-laden ships to Venezuela.
“We thank God that Trump and his advisers finally understood that if international rules were respected and logical and rational decisions were made, neither they nor their soldiers would have mild brain tremors,” Sultani tweeted
He added: “We hope that such logical decisions will continue and respect the rights of peoples in the world, including Iran and Venezuela.”
The Iranian embassy in Caracas announced that the first tanker of a fleet of five Iranian fuel shipments arrived in Venezuela.
The American administration threatened to harass Iranian fuel tankers heading to Venezuela, while Iran decided to call the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, and sent a warning message to American officials that “any threat to Iranian oil tankers will be met with an immediate and decisive response from Iran, and that the American government will bear responsibility for the consequences of that.”
