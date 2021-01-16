BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Iranian Armed Forces kicked off a large-scale military exercise in the central part of the Islamic Republic on Friday, amid increased tensions with the U.S. and its allies in the Persian Gulf region.

During the “Great Prophet” drills, the Iranian Armed Forces launched a large number of missiles and drones at enemy targets, scoring several direct hits on these sites.

In a video released by local media, the Iranian missiles and drones can be seen taking off and hitting their intended targets in the vast desert region of the Islamic Republic.

