BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Defense Minister, General Amir Hatami, will visit Moscow this week to meet with his Russian counterpart and discuss a number of pertinent topics.
Russia’s Interfax News Agency quoted a source this week as saying: “It is expected that the Iranian minister will attend at the end of this week, the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum, ‘Jerimiah’.”
Another source confirmed that Hatami would hold “a number of meetings.”
The activities of the annual Jeremiah forum organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense will start this year on August 23 and will continue until August 29.
Meanwhile, the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, reports that the Iranian Defense Minister’s visit will provide the Islamic Republic an opportunity to discuss potential arms sales.
According to the publication, the Defense Minister will discuss the potential acquisition of the S-400 air defense system and several warplanes.
“The head of the Iranian Defense Ministry intends to pay a visit to Moscow against the background of the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic regarding the acquisition of weapons,” they said.
“According to preliminary data, the Iranian defense department intends not only to obtain information about modern Russian weapons, but also to conclude many contracts – the greatest interest for Tehran is the Russian S-400 air defense systems, Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, T-90 tanks, coastal missile systems and, obviously, tactical missile weapons,” Avia.Pro added.
In October, the U.N. arms embargo against Iran will expire, despite objections from the U.S. administration.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.