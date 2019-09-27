BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami told his Syrian counterpart Major ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub this week that the Islamic Republic was happy to hear about the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) successes in shooting down Israeli attack drones over the Damascus and Al-Quneitra governorates.
According to the Iranian publication Mehr News, Hatami said the Syrian Army was able to “destroy the drones of the Israeli occupation entity in the governorates of Damascus and Quneitra by using the air defenses of the Syrian Armed Forces.”
The Iranian Minister of Defense stated that “these operations are a gesture of change for the better in the Syrian air defense.”
General Hatami then stressed that Iran’s policy is “to provide sustainable security and stability in the region in cooperation with regional countries,” adding that “at the tripartite meeting in Ankara, the Syrian national sovereignty was stressed on all its territory.”
The Iranian and Syrian ministers stressed the need to continue dialogue, consultations, cooperation and solidarity between the two countries at the level of bilateral and regional relations.
