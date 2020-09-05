BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, revealed new details about the targeting of the Ain Al-Assad Base on January 8th of this year.
Quoting Hatami, the Mehr News Agency reported that the general said Iran’s missile capabilities proved the enemy forces were sensitive to its power.
Hatami said that the U.S. Army had experienced these Iranian missiles this year, when dozens of its soldiers were diagnosed with concussions following the strikes on the Ain Al-Assad Base.
He added that the U.S. forces were not able to respond to that, noting that “the satellite images have proven to Westerners the accuracy of these missiles.”
On January 8th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced that it had attacked the U.S. forces at the Ain Al-Assad Base in retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force.
Hatami’s comments came shortly after he announced that Iran was developing long-range cruise missiles, with a range of 1,000 kilometers.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.