BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, revealed new details about the targeting of the Ain Al-Assad Base on January 8th of this year.

Quoting Hatami, the Mehr News Agency reported that the general said Iran’s missile capabilities proved the enemy forces were sensitive to its power.

Hatami said that the U.S. Army had experienced these Iranian missiles this year, when dozens of its soldiers were diagnosed with concussions following the strikes on the Ain Al-Assad Base.

He added that the U.S. forces were not able to respond to that, noting that “the satellite images have proven to Westerners the accuracy of these missiles.”

On January 8th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced that it had attacked the U.S. forces at the Ain Al-Assad Base in retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force.

Hatami’s comments came shortly after he announced that Iran was developing long-range cruise missiles, with a range of 1,000 kilometers.