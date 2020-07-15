BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, stated on Tuesday, as reported by the official Islamic Republic News Agency, that Iran has made remarkable achievements in defense, despite the ongoing U.S. blockade and attempts to reimpose the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October.

Hatami specifically touched on the arms embargo, which he said was an attempt by the U.S. to weaken Iran; however, the Defense Minister stated that the Islamic Republic proved it was capable of overcoming this blockade.

Describing the U.S. government’s request for an extension of Iran’s arms embargo as excessive and biased, he said that countries around the world would not support the U.S. in this regard.

According to both Russian and Chinese media, the expiration of the arms embargo will pave the way for Iran to purchase weapons and military hardware from these respective countries.

Among the top priorities for Iran after the expiration of the arms embargo is the purchase of new military aircraft, including some of the latest generation fighter jets like the J-10 and Su-24.

