BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, a number of domestic websites were targeted by Iranian hackers, who interfered with their work.

The website Makan News reported that “it was found that Iranian internet pirates attacked the sites on the occasion of the so-called Iranian Quds Day, which caused obstructed work. They also wrote two addresses hostile to the State of Israel.”

The website noted that the national cyber agency dealt with these attacks and recommended that browsers refrain from pressing links that were sabotaged.

Iran celebrates Quds Day every year on May 21 to show solidarity with Palestinians; however, this year, the Iranian authorities cancelled the parade and will observe the day virtually.

For its part, the Nour News Agency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, said on Tuesday that the computers at the port of Bandar Rajai in southern Iran were subjected to a powerful cyberattack.

The Nour Agency report said that Iran was able to foil the cyberattack, while also blaming Israel for the attempt.

Israel has not commented on these allegations.

Iran and Israel have accused one another of waging a cyber war against one another over the last year, with several attacks reported in 2020 alone.

