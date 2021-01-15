BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Air Force, Brigadier General Aziz Nasser, said on Thursday, that any aggression that would affect his country will be met with an “overwhelming response”.

Nasser said during a speech at a ceremony honoring and introducing the commander of the 6th Airbase in Bushehr, Iran, that the Iranian Air Force has reached the height of its strength and ability through relying on internal resources and capabilities.

He stated that the Iranian Armed Forces are “sympathetic and united under the command of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and will not allow any threat from its enemies.”

According to the Fars News Agency, the Iranian commander noted that the military’s strength and capabilities were obtained through “relying on internal resources and capabilities,” and that this force had reached a high level of strength and defensive deterrent ability.

“We are not students of war, but we do not allow our enemies to commit any aggression or threat,” the Air Force Commander said, stressing that “the false pretenders of democracy must know that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic are sympathetic and united.”

In his speech, the Iranian commander considered his country’s enemy has a wrong assessment of the capabilities of the fighters and the (Iranian) armed forces, adding that “the high defensive capacity and readiness of the armed forces does not allow the enemy to even think about aggressions and threats because any aggression will be met with an overwhelming response.”