BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, Major General Abdel Rahim Mousavi, inspected on Monday, the air defense sites in the three islands in the Gulf (Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb), which are in dispute with the Emirates.

The Tasnim Agency of Iran reported:: “Major General Mousavi visited the martyr Ismaili air defense group in Bandar Linke, where he inspected the defense group and the three islands, and was informed of the combat readiness and operational ability of this unit.”

During the inspection tour, Major General Mousavi said, “The southeastern defense zone is one of the strategic and sensitive defense points in the integrated defense network,” he stressed “the necessity to monitor all enemy movements with more precision and sensitivity.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that ” Tehran will respond firmly to any hostile act against it,” in light of Iranian fears of a possible American strike against it.

“We will respond firmly to any hostile act against Iran,” the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, said during an inspection tour of Abu Musa Island, adding: “The three Iranian islands in the Gulf will be the country’s defense front against the enemies.”

Iran also confirmed its participation in promoting peace and security in the region, stressing that “the three islands in the Gulf (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa) are an integral part of Iran’s land and will remain closed forever.”

