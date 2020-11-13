BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Iranian police announced on Friday, the killing of three border guards in an “armed terrorist attack” targeting them in the northwestern province of Azerbaijan.
The Iranian police said in a statement, that hostile armed elements, which it described as terrorists, attacked the border guards in the Tukur region of the Western Azerbaijan region this afternoon.
They said that the attack was repelled after sending support forces to the region, and the attackers were prevented from entering Iranian territory, after the killing of three border guards, two of them with the rank of lieutenant, and the third with the rank of private, while two others were wounded.
The police confirmed that their forces inflicted heavy losses on the attackers.
The Azerbaijan province borders the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Turkey, where Kurdish groups opposed to Iran are active.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.