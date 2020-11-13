BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Iranian police announced on Friday, the killing of three border guards in an “armed terrorist attack” targeting them in the northwestern province of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian police said in a statement, that hostile armed elements, which it described as terrorists, attacked the border guards in the Tukur region of the Western Azerbaijan region this afternoon.

They said that the attack was repelled after sending support forces to the region, and the attackers were prevented from entering Iranian territory, after the killing of three border guards, two of them with the rank of lieutenant, and the third with the rank of private, while two others were wounded.

The police confirmed that their forces inflicted heavy losses on the attackers.

The Azerbaijan province borders the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Turkey, where Kurdish groups opposed to Iran are active.