BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – The Iranian-backed forces in Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate have reportedly increased their presence along the Syria-Iraq border following the latest attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq.
According to local reports, the Iranian-backed forces, along with the IRGC troops, have increased their presence in the Albukamal District of Deir Ezzor and moved heavy military equipment into the area.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army pointed out that a convoy of reinforcements from the Iranian-backed forces was seen making their way along the Mayadeen-Albukamal Road towards the Iraqi border crossing.
The Iranian-backed forces have been active in the Albukamal District since the area was captured by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in late 2017.
In addition to the IRGC, the Iraq-Syria border has a large presence of Hashd Al-Sha’abi factions that continue to monitor the vast desert region that links Syria and Iraq.
