BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The commander of the Fatemiyoun Brigade said that the Israeli Air force did not target their sites in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, pointing out that the latter’s strikes hit the Syrian Arab Army instead.

The leader of Fatemiyoun Brigade denied what was published by the Western media regarding the killing of a number of Afghan fighters in Syria, telling the Tasnim Agency of Iran that these claims are all false.

He said: “Despite the Western media campaigns, Fatemiyoun sites were not targeted, and no Afghani fighter was killed during this Zionist raid.”

The Israeli Air Force conducted a number of strikes on the city of Deir Ezzor and Albukamal countryside, Wednesday, hitting several sites

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in London reported that at least 57 people, including 11 fighters from the Fatemiyoun Brigade, were killed during this air raid.

However, the commander of the Fatemiyoun Brigade denied that the positions of his brigade had been targeted, or that any of his fighters were killed.

“The Zionist fighters targeted, in their recent air raid, sites of the Syrian army on the road between Deir Ezzor and Albukamal, which led to the death of a number of Syrian army officers.”

He pointed out that “the Zionist entity and the media supporting it by publishing these news and preparing the ground for the continuation of these attacks, they in fact imagine that they are spreading fear and terror in the leadership of the resistance front and its fighters, and they know that the continuation of this approach will make them more vulnerable to demise at the hands of the Islamic Resistance Front.” “.

It is worth noting that Israel has intensified its bombardment in Syria in recent years, targeting mainly Syrian Army sites, Iranian and Hezbollah targets, as it claims.