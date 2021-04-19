BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian army unveiled its new “Damavand” long-range air defense system, during its Army Day.

The army said that the new system is able to intercept and destroy different types of aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

The Iranian army also displayed dozens of reconnaissance and attack drones, and electronic warfare systems, during a military parade in the capital, Tehran, on the occasion of the Iranian Army Day.

For his part, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the country’s military institutions, including the army and the Revolutionary Guards, are today more professional than ever before, and they know their responsibility precisely.

Rouhani pointed out that when the Iranian people decided 43 years ago to get rid of the monarchy, the army made its final choice and stood by the people, and this is the difference between the Iranian army and other armies in the region, as he put it.

