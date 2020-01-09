BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – In a new statement released on Wednesday morning, the Iranian Army hailed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) attack on the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase, which hosts the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq.
According to the army statement, the crushing response to the American “terrorist and criminal measure” as Iran’s inalienable right, stressing that security of the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment is the “red line” for the Iranian Armed Forces.
“The enemy is well aware that the repetition of any crime and evil act against Iran will turn the slap in the face into crushing steel punches,” the statement warned, as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.
The Iranian Army statement would conclude with promises of a “stronger, more crushing, and broader” response if the U.S. Armed Forces retaliate for this attack on their forces in Iraq.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his commanders assessed the damage from the strikes and reported that the American troops did not suffer any casualties.
The IRGC’s strikes in Iraq were carried out in response to the U.S. assassination of the Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, near the Baghdad International Airport.
