BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iranian army announced a new move in the Red Sea, which would enable it to protect Iran’s interests in this region.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Muhammad Bagheri, said on Wednesday, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency: “We will conduct maritime patrols in the Red Sea.”

According to Bagheri, the new patrols will enhance the Iranian military’s ability to secure its maritime waters and monitor the activities of their enemies.

He continued, “We will return the Red Sea, in which our merchant ships faced some limited attacks in the last stages to our maritime patrol area, and we will provide full security for our ships and our oil and commercial fleet in that sea.”

The Iranian Chief of Staff said that these new measures will also prevent the Islamic Republic’s enemies from showing their strength by moving warships through Red Sea.

“The enemy knows very well that their power is empty and depleted, and what we are seeing in their country these days is a sign of the beginning of the period of the decline of America’s power as a criminal system, displaying state terrorism in different dimensions,” he said.

He added, “Last week, we witnessed the unveiling of an underground missile base belonging to the Revolutionary Guard Navy, as we saw this week, the accession of two strategic naval ships valuable to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we will witness every week and every month an increase in the defense force of this people.”