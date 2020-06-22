BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Mohsen Rezai, the Secretary of the Expediency Council for Diagnosing the Regime of Interest in Iran, revealed on Sunday that a dangerous incident took place between the American and Iranian forces last month, against the back drop of Tehran sending five tankers to Venezuela.

Rezai said during a speech in Tehran, as reported by Al-Alam TV: “During the recent voyage of Iranian oil tankers towards Venezuela, the Americans had an intention to impede the movement of our tankers, but we sent reconnaissance planes over American ships, and we issued warnings to them, and thanks to this threat, our tankers arrived in Venezuela.”

He did not reveal anymore details regarding the incident, but he did add that Iran has been capturing images of the U.S. and Israel from their Noor satellite, which was sent into orbit in May.

Previously, the Iranian Chief-of-Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, revealed that the U.S. attempted to install several traps to prevent the fuel tankers from reaching Venezuela.

Iran came to the aid of Venezuela during a difficult time for the South American nation, as they have bee under a year-long blockade that as imposed by the United States.

While international media reported that Venezuela had made a historic decision on fuel prices in the country, President Nicolas Maduro decided to raise fuel prices in June, when the price of oil derivatives in the country was almost free earlier.

