BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Iranian Air Force announced on Sunday, that the range of its missiles has reached 8 kilometers, indicating that it will reach 100 kilometers in the future.

The official Fars News Agency of Iran quoted the commander of the Air Force, Brigadier Pilot Yusef Qurbani, as saying that “the range of (fired and missed) missiles has been delivered to the helicopters to more than 8 km and will reach 20 km as well as 100 km in the future.”

Qurbani said that when the U.S. left Iran in 1979, they believed that the Iranian military would be paralyzed without their help.

However, Qurbani said that Iran has managed to produce high-tech weapons and develop their military arsenal through the ingenuity of their domestic industries.

He also highlighted some of these accomplishments, pointing out that “the army’s warplanes carried out the largest night maneuver in complete darkness for a period of 6 hours.”

He pointed out that the military aviation industries have reached to manufacture 435 pieces with a count of 6,000 each, stating, “Today, army aviation is providing support to the dear brothers in the army, the Revolutionary Guards, and the border guards in the country’s border regions.”

He added, “Army aviation helicopters carried out in one day only 500 sorties in the earthquake-affected areas in Kermanshah in 2017. Army aviation now provides air emergency services in 18 provinces in the country.”

