BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Air Force, Brigadier Yousef Qurbani, said on Monday that the Iranian forces are ready to be present in the shortest possible period of time to implement relief and rescue operations, if any problem occurs at any point in Iran.

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Qurbani said: “Army aviation has reached a point of self-sufficiency in the engineering and technological fields, and even in preparing young and committed pilots and producing helicopter spare parts.”

“The Iranian army’s cadres are now at the height of the combat readiness, and they enter the square with full force in any circumstances,” Qurbani said.

Qurbani pointed out that “4 helicopters have undergone basic maintenance operations for the army,” noting that “with the support of the Iranian Banha Company, basic maintenance operations were carried out on 10 disabled helicopters, 4 of which joined the Iranian army’s fleet.”

