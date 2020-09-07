BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The commander of Iran’s northwestern air defense region, Brigadier General Abbas Azimi, said that his country is able to export drones.
On Sunday evening, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Azimi as saying that the Iranian army’s air defense has paved the way for their forces to begin exporting their drones to international clients.
Brigadier General Azimi referred to the achievements made by the Air Defense Force in the field of electronic warfare, pointing to the production of highly advanced air defense systems at the hands of Iranian engineers and specialists.
Azimi said: “If we were going to obtain this system from abroad, they would not sell it to us.”
The commander of the northwestern Iranian air defense region added that his country is manufacturing a “Pseo” radar device , and short, medium and long-range missile systems, with the local youth energies.
The commander of the northwestern Iranian air defense region, Brigadier General Abbas Azimi, noted the production of the Bavar-373 long-range missile system, indicating that this system is very advanced and complex and has entered into operations now.
