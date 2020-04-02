BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued his attacks against the Iranian government this morning, as he accused the Islamic Republic’s diplomats of assassinating a dissident in Turkey.

“Reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in an assassination of a dissident in Turkey are disturbing but fully consistent with their assignments – Iran’s ‘diplomats’ are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade,” Pompeo tweeted.

The dissident, Massoud Molavi Vardanjani, was reportedly shot dead in Istanbul, Turkey on November 14th, 2019 was shot dead on an Istanbul street on Nov. 14, 2019.

Citing Turkish officials, Reuters last week reported that two intelligence officers in Iran’s consulate in Istanbul had instigated his killing.

“Given Iran’s history of targeted assassinations of Iranian dissidents and the methods used in Turkey, the United States government believes that Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in Vardanjani’s killing,” a senior administration official told Reuters.

Iran has yet to respond to these allegations from the U.S. administration.

