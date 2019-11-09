BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told the Fars News Agency last Sunday that Iran will target U.S. interests anywhere in case of war.

Asked about Iran’s reaction in case of war with the United States and its allies, Shekarchi said, “Any place and any territorial point sheltering the interests of the United States and its allies would be threatened [in case of aggression against Iran] and the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it is capable of doing this.”

“Even if a country is not directly involved in a possible war [against Iran], but its territory is used by the enemy, we would consider that country hostile territory and treat it like an aggressor,” the top Iranian military official noted.

Iran has repeatedly said that it has never launched and will never wage a war, but Shekarchi said, “If an aggressor commits a strategic mistake, the aggression will be answered with the highest and toughest force to make them regret [their act of aggression and Iran’s response would be given] over a geographic expanse beyond what the ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic could imagine.”

He added, “Radar equipment, arms and air defense systems, for whose sale the resources of Muslim countries and nations of the region had been plundered, failed their test in a shameful manner in the case of Yemeni forces’ attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and the world came to realize extreme weakness and humiliation [of the Western countries] in this field.”

