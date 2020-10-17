BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran is concerned about missiles falling inside Iranian territory as a result of the fighting in Karabakh.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson denied some rumors of retaliation by Iranian border forces in response to the fall of the missiles inside the Islamic Republic.

Furthermore, Khatibzadeh said that Iran is “maintaining the security and safety of Iranian citizens residing in the border areas, which is a red line for our armed forces.”

Said Khatibzadeh indicated that “the Republic of Iran will not remain idle” to attacks that spill over from the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Karabakh region.

Commenting on the fall of several military missiles on the border areas inside Iranian territory as a result of the military battles in Karabakh, he stated, “Unfortunately, there was disturbing news in this regard during the day, which is totally unacceptable.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that the continued fighting is unacceptable, and Iran is willing to mediate between the warring parties to achieve a peaceful settlement.