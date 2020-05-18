BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the U.S.’ potential interference with Islamic Republic’s fuel shipment to Venezuela constitutes a threat to freedom of navigation and international trade, stressing that Iran will respond to any threat against its oil tankers.
Araghchi’s words came after the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who handles American interests in the country, as he carried a message of protest against any possible threat posed to the Iranian oil tankers.
“America’s resort to force and bullying poses a threat to freedom of navigation, international trade, and the free flow of energy in the world, which is clear evidence of maritime piracy and a flagrant violation of international rights, in contravention of the Charter of the United Nations,” Araghchi said.
Araghchi told the Swiss ambassador, the patron of American interests in Tehran that “Iran will respond quickly and decisively to any threat targeting Iranian oil tankers, and the United States of America must bear the consequences.”
Tehran summoned the Swiss ambassador and delivered a strong letter of protest to the United States’ potential harassment of Iranian oil tankers heading to Venezuela.
