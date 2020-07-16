In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, enhanced S-200 missile is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The new military cooperation agreement between Iran and Syria will allow the Islamic Republic to test its domestically-made air defenses against Israeli missiles and warplanes that target the Arab Republic.

In a recent interview with Sputnik Arabic, the Syrian political expert, Ghassan Youssef, said that “the agreement signed between Iran and Syria tells Israel that we will use air defenses that can bring down the Israeli warplanes, the same that happened with the American plane that was brought down by Tehran.”

He continued that “there are great agreements between Syria and Iran for military cooperation and the modernization of defense systems and missiles, and so on, for this announcement of the agreement constitutes a continuation of military cooperation between both together and Iran, which considers that its presence is legitimate because the Syrian state requested its assistance In fighting terrorist groups.”

This new cooperation agreement will also allow Iran to deploy more of its air defense systems and radars to Syria, which can be used to test their effectiveness in battle.

For Iran, the military cooperation agreement is a win-win scenario, as they are able to strengthen their presence inside Syria, while also testing its new military technology in the field of battle.

Furthermore, Syria will greatly benefit from the deployment of the Iranian weapons, as it allows the Arab Republic to diversify its systems and continue to strengthen its air defenses.

While this may be positive for Iran and Syria, there is still the looming threat of the Israeli military, who is watching the Islamic Republic’s movements very closely in the region.

