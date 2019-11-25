BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday afternoon that Iran will destroy the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel if they cross Tehran’s red lines.

“We have shown restraint … we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines,” General Salami said in his statement.

His comments come just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to confront Iranian attacks from Yemen and Iraq.

This is not the first time that General Salami has made this threat; he previously threatened to wipe Israel off the map and said that the IRGC is capable of destroying the entire Israeli military.

 

Sony
Guest
Sony
It will be good to avoid harsh statement from all sides.

2019-11-25 16:57