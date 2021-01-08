BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Secretary of the Expediency Council in Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic had dealt a ‘slap’ to the U.S. that it had not received since World War II.

In an interview with the members of the Central Committee of the Alliance of Revolutionary Forces in the Kurdistan region, Rezaei said that “the events that we witnessed (in the last year) showed that we had a major development, and that after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a major mission was launched, which was similar to one after the revolution, when everyone condemned this crime,” he said.

According to the Fars News Agency,, Rezaei indicated that his country, through the missile strikes by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against the Ain Al-Assad Airbase, against the background of the assassination of Soleimani, “had dealt a strong slap to the Americans that no country had directed at them since World War II and at that time the leader of the revolution said that severe revenge had begun.”

Rezaei stated that the U.S. administration imposed, in response to the operation, “the toughest economic embargo in the world on Iran” and that, “after this incident, the (Iranian) people elected a revolutionary and young parliament.”

On Tuesday, the Iranian judiciary submitted “a request to Interpol to issue a red warning and arrest (U.S. President Donald) Trump and the rest of those involved in the assassination of the martyr Qassem Soleimani,” adding that “48 persons involved in the assassination of Qassem Soleimani have been identified, including the US President, leaders and officials in the Pentagon and forces in the region, and the names were handed over to Interpol.”

The U.S. assassinated the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, on January 3rd, 2020, in an operation near the Baghdad International Airport.