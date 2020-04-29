BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Abu al-Fadl Shukharji, said that the U.S. forces would receive “a stronger slap than before if they launched the slightest assault on Iranian territorial waters and the interests of the Iranian people.”

In a statement he made to Iranian TV on Tuesday evening, Brigadier General Shukarji said, “The countries of the Persian Gulf region are able to provide security in them, but our question is that what are the Americans looking for in this region and what are their warships, their planes and combat units doing in this region?”

The spokesman said that the Americans “have previously learned that if they took the slightest step and attacked the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the interests of our people, they would receive a stronger slap because we do not compliment anyone in the matter of defending our country.”

He added that U.S. President Donald Trump “sometimes makes statements against us in the context of psychological warfare and confusion in the minds of public opinion, and to strengthen his credit in the upcoming elections.”

At the same time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also warned the U.S. against any aggression toward the Islamic Republic, while also stating that the Persian Gulf region would not become an American zone of influence.

Rouhani’s comments came during a ceremony celebrating “Persian Gulf Day” in Iran and coincided with Shukarji’s warnings to the U.S.

