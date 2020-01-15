Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warned that US troops were ‘in danger’ in the in Middle East and that EU troops ‘might be in danger tomorrow.’ Rouhani was speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.
“We do not want insecurity in the world. We want you to leave but not with war. We want you to leave this region wisely and it will be in your interest,” said Rouhani.
Rouhani also criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement with a new ‘Trump deal’.
Commenting on the Iran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, Rouhani called on the military to take the next steps in the investigation.
“No one can believe that a passenger airplane was targeted next to the international airport within the flight route,” the president said, adding “it has not ever happened in Iran’s history before.”
The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. A diplomatic spat ensued as Western leaders blamed Iran for shooting down the plane, which Iran denied at first. On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the plane.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.