BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Friday that the United States has increased its movements in the Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman over the past few days, and that it is carrying out provocative military operations.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the mission said in its message that “American moves in the Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman have increased in recent days, and that Washington has sent advanced military equipment and is carrying out provocative military actions in the Gulf.”

In its letter to the UN Security Council, the Iranian mission added that what it described as “provocations” by the United States by sending strategic bombers to the region, could lead to a dangerous escalation.

On Thursday, the military advisor to the Supreme Leader in Iran, Hossein Dehghan, threatened the American forces deployed in the Gulf region, saying that “Iranian missiles cover all American military bases in the region.”

The Supreme Leader’s military advisor said: “The Americans are on alert for fear of retaliation from Iran, and as a propaganda move, two B-52 bombers have flown over the Gulf.”

“We recommend the man who was expelled from the White House (referring to US President Donald Trump), not to make the New Year a consolation for the Americans,” he said on Twitter.

While a senior US military official said on Wednesday that intelligence reports indicate that Iran is intent on taking vigorous revenge for the killing of the Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement to Fox News, the military commander stated that Iran intends to direct (precise attacks) against the US army and US interests in the Persian Gulf region, on the first anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.