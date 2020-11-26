BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Sayed Abdel Rahim Mousavi, said that their navy has emerged in a place where the enemy devotes all energies and strategies to flexing their muscles.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Wednesday that Mousavi warned his country’s enemies that Iran possesses long-range and accurate missiles.

Mousavi warned that his country’s missiles are capable of destroying targets hundreds of kilometers away from Iran’s maritime border.

Mousavi explained in his speech on the occasion of the National Day of the Iranian Army’s Naval Force: The maritime power of his country reached the peak of its growth during this period, and it has an influential and remarkable presence at the level of the China Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, and from the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab and the Mediterranean to South Africa, which won the praise.

Mousavi stated that this deployment is not limited to navigation only, but rather is a field presence that depends on national scientific capabilities with the ability of self-military support in the seas, indicating that no one, at the current stage, will be able to deny this influential Iranian power.

The commander in chief of the Iranian army pointed out that ” Iranian battleships and submarines have become a starting point for the solid will of the specialists who are responsible for strengthening the naval power structures and maritime sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He would add that the high-precision, long-range missiles of the navy are able to destroy targets hundreds of kilometers from Iranian boats and ships, and deter any enemy with all their technical and naval capabilities.