BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Abul-Fadl Shikaraji, a spokesman for the General Staff Authority of the Iranian Armed Forces, warned that his country will “not tolerate the attacks” and will not be silent on any threats that affect its borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He said in his statement on Friday, that a number of mortar shells fell on Iranian territory during the clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to “failure to observe international rules of good neighborliness.”

He pointed out that the Iranian Armed Forces declare that the security of the border areas and the Iranian people is a “red line”, calling on the two countries “not to fuel the war and the suspicious movements of foreign powers.”

Shikaraji stressed that “respect for good neighborliness and Iran’s patience with the two countries should not be abused, so we warn that we will deal firmly with any aggression or threat.”

He also pointed out that the fall of missiles in the Iranian border areas “caused harm to the citizens, so we stress that the two countries must solve their problems through dialogue and not cross Iran’s red lines.”

Earlier this week, over 70 rockets and shells hit northwestern Iran, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to deploy more forces there to protect the area.