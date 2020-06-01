BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday that the country will continue its oil shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more.
Mousavi said in his weekly press conference: “Iran is exercising its right to free trade with Venezuela, and it is ready to send other ships if Caracas requests more supplies from Iran.”
Iran recently sent a fleet of five tankers to Venezuela, the largest oil-producing country in South America, which is suffering from a shortage of gasoline.
The fleet of tankers carried a total of 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and oil derivatives to Venezuela, according to official sources and estimates.
These shipments caused a diplomatic confrontation between Iran and Venezuela on the one hand and the United States on the other hand, as the two countries are subject to U.S. sanctions.
A senior official said Washington was considering measures to respond, without giving details of the options.
