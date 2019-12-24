BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The adviser to the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, said on Tuesday that Israel will sooner or later receive a response to its attacks in Syria.
Velayati said that the “unlawful Israeli attacks in the region cannot pass without a response.”
The Iranian official said Israel will “regret its crimes” as “the resistance in Syria and Lebanon will respond to the American and Israeli crimes,” adding that “Hezbollah will deal with Israel from its soil if it attacks Lebanon,” the Fars News Agency reported.
He said that Israel is weak and does not dare to implement its threats against Iran, and the statements of its officials in this regard are “mere propaganda.”
On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new attack on the capital city of Damascus, targeting the southern suburb of Aqraba.
While the Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down some of the projectiles, a source from the military said at least three IDF missiles managed to hit their intended targets in Damascus.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.