BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The adviser to the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, said on Tuesday that Israel will sooner or later receive a response to its attacks in Syria.

Velayati said that the “unlawful Israeli attacks in the region cannot pass without a response.”

The Iranian official said Israel will “regret its crimes” as “the resistance in Syria and Lebanon will respond to the American and Israeli crimes,” adding that “Hezbollah will deal with Israel from its soil if it attacks Lebanon,” the Fars News Agency reported.

He said that Israel is weak and does not dare to implement its threats against Iran, and the statements of its officials in this regard are “mere propaganda.”

On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new attack on the capital city of Damascus, targeting the southern suburb of Aqraba.

While the Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down some of the projectiles, a source from the military said at least three IDF missiles managed to hit their intended targets in Damascus.

