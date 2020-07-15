BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Javad Turk Turkabadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, stressed that his country will continue to support Syria’s needs of oil derivatives in the face of the new wave of Western sanctions targeting the two countries.

In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, on the sidelines of the (First Conference of Syrian Businessmen and Women) held by the Association of Political Science Graduates over a two-day period in the capital, Damascus, Turkabadi said:

“I assure you that we will stand by each other, and the Syrian people stand steadfast alongside their country and its institutions.”

On the urgent Syrian need of oil derivatives, which are an essential input for the agricultural and industrial production sector that was specifically targeted by the Caesar Law, the Iranian ambassador said:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide all of our oil and energy needs .. We and the Syrians are in one boat in this. The historical curve, and we are working hard to overcome the obstacles that the United States and its agents are trying to impose on us.

Ambassador Turkabadi reiterated his country’s condemnation of unilateral economic measures against Syria, concluding his speech by saying: “Soon, God willing, we will all celebrate the victory with our brother Syria.”

