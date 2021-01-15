BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The political assistant to the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran, Ahad Karim Khani, said that the Israeli raids Wednesday on military sites in eastern Syria did not cause any casualties.

The official Fars News Agency reported that Karim Khani said that the information from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about the death of 57 soldiers and fighters on Wednesday were “lies and media propaganda, and this attack did not result in any casualties.”

“The Zionist fear of Iran’s retaliation forced them to launch blind attacks,” he declared.

He added that Israel is well aware that “the attacks on the resistance sites in Syria will surely be met with a strong response.”

At approximately 1:10 A.M. (local time) on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack on the administrative capital of the Deir Ezzor Governorate and the area around Albukamal, causing several explosions in eastern Syria.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar that at least one of their soldiers was killed and a dozen more were wounded, adding several personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed and wounded.