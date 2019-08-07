In a ceremony in Tehran, Defense Ministry officials celebrated the advent of the National Day of Defense Industries with the unveiling of two new PGMs of Yassin and Balaban and a new member of the family of Qaem electro-optical guided bombs.

The minister lauded the advancements of his country in the field of defense equipment, and added that the new munitions are aimed at increasing Iran’s defensive capabilities and strengthen its deterrence power.

He added that Balaban PGM enjoys very advanced features like folding wings to increase its operational range while it uses hybrid inertial navigation system (INS) / Global Positioning System (GPS) guidance.

Iran has made major achievements in manufacturing different weapons and military equipment.

On Monday, Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said his force plans to utilize smart systems, particularly munitions, along with developing equipment and machinery in its unmanned fleet of drones.

On Sunday, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced that Damavand destroyer, which has been under overhaul for the past 18 months, is now enjoying many new features and will soon be equipped with vertical launching system (VLS) missile cells.

Back in November 2018, Khanzadi underlined that the country’s experts have decreased the time needed for manufacturing destroyers to less than two years.

“Today, we enjoy the capacity to build destroyers in a timespan of less than two years and we are making efforts to reduce it to less than one year,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Alam news channel.

Source: Fars News

