BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran conducted a large-scale military exercise, dubbed the Great Prophet 14, in the Strait of Hormuz this week.

Among the published pictures from the Great Messenger maneuvers was the upgraded Fateh missile, which was fired from a platform that had previously not been used.

This solid fuel missile, apparently from the ‘light’ missile generation, is fired from inside a capsule, the first time that such a platform has been used to launch ballistic missiles.

Based on these pictures, the ballistic missile showed great accuracy in hitting its target in the form of an AN / TPY-2 radar related to the TAD and Patriot system.

Sources: Fars, Al-Alam

