BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a new underground missile base belonging to its navy, “which includes a large group of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles of different ranges.”

The Revolutionary Guards indicated that “the base is equipped with electronic warfare equipment, and it is capable of launching missiles and naval mines from depths.”

For his part, Commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said: “What the new base includes is a small fraction of the large missile capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard’s Navy.

The naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard also stated that “providing its forces with electronic warfare equipment will enable them to monitor the enemy’s internal communications, and track its extinguished signals.”

Source: Fars News

