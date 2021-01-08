BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – On Friday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled an underground missile base on the Gulf coast in southern Iran.

According to an RT correspondent, the base of the Naval Forces of the Revolutionary Guard was revealed in the presence of the commander of the IRGC, Major General Hussein Salami.

Salami said during the unveiling of the basse: “Our logic is to defend the territorial integrity and independence of Iran and to strengthen our power … Our enemy rejects the power of Iran’s logic because it adopts the logic of force.”

He continued, “Iran has no choice but to enhance its defensive and offensive deterrence capabilities to prevent the enemy from imposing its hegemony and plans,” noting that “this base is one of our facilities that includes strategic missiles belonging to the navy in addition to launch pads.”

پایگاه موشکی #سپاه در سواحل #خلیج‌_فارس فرمانده کل سپاه در آیین رونمایی از این پایگاه:

منطق ما در دفاع از تمامیت ارضی، استقلال کشور و دستاورد‌های انقلاب اسلامی «قوی شدن» است pic.twitter.com/d3zGOV84jT — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) January 8, 2021

The commander of the Iranian Guard asserted that: “The missile base extends over a length of several kilometers, and our navy possesses a large number of these bases … they are among the most advanced missiles that are used in coastal and sea battles.”

He said that the base includes precision missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers, stressing that the Revolutionary Guard forces are ready for any urgent operations.

“Our forces are capable of eliminating the enemy’s threats in their infancy,” Salami added.