BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian authorities unveiled a new statue of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

According to the Iranian Tasnim agency: “This morning, in the cultural section of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the statue of the martyr Major-General Qassem Soleimani was unveiled in the presence of the family of the martyr and Minister of Culture and Guidance Abbas Salehi.”

The statue was unveiled at the Zulfiqar Festival, which held a ceremony to honor the late commander of the Quds Force.

سردیس سپهبد شهید #قاسم_سلیمانی آیین رونمایی از پوستر جشنواره‌ ذوالفقار و سردیس سپهبد شهید قاسم سلیمانی، صبح امروز در تالار رودکی برگزار شدhttps://t.co/ScuBuOYzTx pic.twitter.com/fbXKfEIZCv — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 5, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike on the night of January 3rd, 2020.

Soleimani was traveling near the Baghdad International Airport with the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) when their vehicle was attacked by the U.S. drone.

In response to the assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a big attack on the night of January 8th, 2020, as their missiles hit the U.S. forces at two Iraqi airbases.

Advertisements