BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, Hussein Salami, was unveiled on Wednesday a new system to detect the coronavirus.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Major-General Salami said that this system or device, which was called “Assisted”, can detect a coronavirus case from about 100 meters away.

He said that the device does not need to take blood samples and is able to detect contaminated surfaces and infected individuals. It has been tested in various hospitals, and its performance has been positive at 80%.

The commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards explained that the system is an emerging and unique scientific and technological phenomenon developed by some of the mobilizations since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

He would add that the system can achieve a reading within five seconds.

Earlier, Undersecretary of the Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education of Iran, Erige Haririji, stated that the coronavirus infections have gone down significantly, as the Islamic Republic reported less than 100 deaths in 24 hours from the illness for the first time in a month.

According to the latest toll announced by the Iranian Ministry of Health, the total number of cases as of Tuesday was 74,877, while the total number of deaths was 4,683.

