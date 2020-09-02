BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Iran unveiled a new radar system, which it said is capable of detecting 300 targets simultaneously.
The Fars News Agency reported that the Iranian Air Defense commander, Brigadier General Ali Reza Sabahi Fard, made the announcement about the “Detector-99”, which is the Islamic Republic’s newest radar system.
Fard explained that the new system is a three-dimensional radar with a phased array, and a moving device designed to detect small flying objects.
He indicated that its design was carried out at the Research Center for Modern Technologies in the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Forces.
This radar has a range of 12 km, and is capable of detecting 300 targets simultaneously.
On Tuesday, the Iranian authorities announced that they have made 27 new military achievements, most of which, will be unveiled this week.
